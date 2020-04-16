Clarendon teen who skipped COVID-19 home quarantine found

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Clarendon teenager who reportedly left home after being placed under quarantine has been found.

According to the police, 17-year-old Krisson Lodge of a Belle Plain in the parish was located by the Clarendon Health Department.

The police reminded citizens that they should adhere to guidelines and restrictions put in place by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, as failure to comply may put others at risk of contracting COVID-19.