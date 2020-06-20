Clarendon vendor killed in hit-and-run

CLARENDON, Jamaica— The police are asking anyone who witnessed a hit-and-run incident that left one man dead on the Toll Gate Main Road in Clarendon on Friday, June 19, to contact them.

Dead is 20-year-old Demar Lilly, a farmer and vendor of Duke Street, Toll Gate in the parish.

According to the police about 2:30 pm, Lilly was selling honey along the roadway when the driver of a grey Mitsubishi Pajero ran him over and did not stop.