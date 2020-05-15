Clarendon wanted man captured, nine others at large
CLARENDON, Jamaica — The Clarendon police on Thursday captured one of the parish's most wanted men.
George Francis otherwise called 'Wentico', of Blackwood and Summerfield districts in Clarendon was wanted for rape and grievous sexual assault.
The police urged the other men who are still at large to turn themselves in immediately and reminded citizens that it is a criminal offence to harbour or create a safe haven for criminals.
They are:
• Leon Rose, otherwise called 'Hitler', and 'Diggs', 25-year-old, of Effortville in May Pen, Clarendon. He is of brown complexion and slim build. He is wanted for murder.
• Fitzroy Coore otherwise called 'OJ', 25-year-old, of Alexander Drive, Clarendon. He is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall. He is wanted for murder.
• Delroy Burkett otherwise called 'Little D', 18-year-old, of Hayesfield, Race Course, Clarendon. Burkett is of brown complexion, meduim build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall. He is wanted for murder.
• Entini Powell otherwise called 'Neville', 17-year-old, of Hayesfield, Race Course, Clarendon. He is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall. He is wanted for murder.
• Dwayne Butler otherwise called 'Tez', 42-year-old, of Farm district, May Pen, Clarendon. Butler is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall. He is wanted for murder.
• Zemmar Nelson otherwise called 'Dillen' and 'Terminator Boy' 25-year-old, of Buzz Rock, Effortville, Clarendon is wanted for murder and shooting with intent. He is of dark complexion, stout build and is about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.
• Steve Francis, 37-year-old, of Sunset Crescent, Four Paths, Clarendon is wanted for murder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Francis is of medium build, about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall and walks with a limp.
• Romaine Murray otherwise called 'John Tom', 18-year-old, of Comfort district, Clarendon is wanted for two counts of shooting with intent. Murray is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.
• Panif Bloomfield, otherwise called 'Chang', 23-year-old, of Buzz Rock, Effortville, Clarendon is wanted for shooting with intent and robbery with aggravation. He is of brown complexion, medium build, about 193 centimetres (6 feet 4 inches) tall and has a scar on his lower right hand.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of these men is being asked to contact the May Pen Criminal Investigation Branch at 876-832-2077, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
