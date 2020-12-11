Clarendon wanted man turns himself in

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Oshane Henry, who was listed earlier this week by the Clarendon police as a wanted man, has turned himself in.

Henry, who was wanted for murder, was one of eight men listed as wanted by the police for various crimes.

The police urged the individuals who have been listed as wanted to turn themselves in immediately.

They are:

· Twenty-one-year Daniel Codling,

· Eighteen-year-old Delroy Burkett,

· Eighteen-year-old Romaine Murray,

· Twenty-three-year-old Panif Broomfield,

· Thirty-seven-year-old Steve Francis,

· Twenty-six-year-old Fitzroy Coore, and

· Shemar Miller

The police are urging anyone knowing their whereabouts to call the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208 or 876-832-2077, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest Police Station.