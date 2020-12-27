Video: Clarendon's most wanted killed in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica - Investigators from the Independent Commission of Investigations and the Mandeville CIB are now at the scene of a fatal shooting in May Day, Manchester where one of Clarendon's most wanted men was killed during an operation Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Fitzroy Coore.

He was wanted for murder and wounding with intent.

Head of the Manchester Police, Superintendent Gary Francis, confirmed the incident.

Preliminary reports are that Coore was killed during an operation by security forces in May Day, on the outskirts of Mandeville.

A firearm was also reportedly seized.



Kasey Williams