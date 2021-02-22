Classes again suspended at Yallahs High due to COVID-19

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — Face-to-face classes at the Yallahs High School in St Thomas have again been suspended after a student and two members of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The school's administration said the suspension of classes takes effect immediately and will end on Thursday.

“This is to allow the school to collaborate with the Ministry of Health and Wellness on contact tracing and to conduct a sensitisation exercise,” the school said.

It also noted that all end of term examinations that were scheduled for today, tomorrow and Wednesday will be rescheduled.

This is the second time since February that face-to-face classes at the institution have been suspended due to COVID-19, as another student had tested positive for the virus.

The administration expressed that it understands the frustration being felt due to the closures but said “…each situation must be dealt with based on their own merit and on our assessment on the ground”.