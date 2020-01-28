Classes suspended at Cornwall College

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Classes at Cornwall College in St James have been suspended for the day following an incident at the all-boys institution.

The school, located on Orange Street in the resort city of Montego Bay, was shut down at 10:00 this morning, following reports of an altercation between a parent and a teacher.

When contacted a short while ago, school principal Michael Ellis declined to discuss the alleged incident.

"Honestly, I cannot go into that matter right now. We are having a little crisis situation and I am treating with that," Ellis told Observer Online.

School board chairman Patrick Reid said a meeting is to be convened shortly.

Anthony Lewis