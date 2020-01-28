Classes suspended at Cornwall College
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Classes at Cornwall College in St James have been suspended for the day following an incident at the all-boys institution.
The school, located on Orange Street in the resort city of Montego Bay, was shut down at 10:00 this morning, following reports of an altercation between a parent and a teacher.
When contacted a short while ago, school principal Michael Ellis declined to discuss the alleged incident.
"Honestly, I cannot go into that matter right now. We are having a little crisis situation and I am treating with that," Ellis told Observer Online.
School board chairman Patrick Reid said a meeting is to be convened shortly.
Anthony Lewis
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy