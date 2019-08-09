Clayton back to bronze in 400mH
LIMA, Peru — A successful appeal by Canada's Sage Watson saw Jamaica's 400m hurdler Rushell Clayton reverted to her original bronze medal on Thursday at the Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru.
Minutes after the race, Watson was disqualified and American Anna Cockrell promoted to the gold medal position and Clayton to silver.
The Canadians however filed a protest and Watson was reinstated to the gold in a season's best 55.16 seconds, Cockrell took silver in 55.50 seconds and Clayton who was a first time national senior champion this year, took the bronze with 55.53 seconds.
Jamaica has earned 12 medals in track and field at the Games: four gold, three silver and five bronze and there will be high hopes of adding more medals on today's penultimate day of track and field with Jamaicans in seven more finals, including the sprint relays.
Commonwealth Games champions Danniel Thomas-Dodd will start as gold medal favourite in the women's shot put; Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is in the women's 200m final while Andre Ewers will run in the men's event. Shanieka Ricketts and Kimberley Williams will be up against a tough field in the women's triple jump final; Aisha Prought is a medal contender in the women's 1500m as well as both 4x100m relays.
Paul Reid
