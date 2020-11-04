Cleaning of roadways the focus in eastern parishes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says heavy equipment have been dispatched to several locations in St Thomas, Portland, St Mary, St Ann and Clarendon to clear landslides, washed down silt and reopen blocked drains in order to reduce flooding along some roadways.

The agency said a crew is now working to remove a heavy deposit of silt and stone from a section of the Yallahs to Morant Bay corridor at Pamphret to improve driving conditions there. However, it noted that flooding continues to affect other locations in the parish such as Albion, Morant Bay to Port Morant, Pleasant Hill to Hectors River, Bath to Hordley and Hordley to Haining.

The NWA said the detour route at Coley en route to Trinityville remains impassable and fallen trees have reduced the Albion to Llandewey roadway to single lane at two locations.

Meanwhile, in Portland, the agency said the desilting of a river which runs along the Buff Bay to White Hall roadway is being done to prevent further reduction of the embankment at Silverstock.

It noted further that the Union Hill to Lambkin Hill and Frankfurt to Gayle roadways in St Mary have been reopened to two-way traffic while works continue to clear drains and clean mud from the roadway between Port Maria and Islington.

According to the NWA, drain cleaning works have also started along the White River to St Ann's Bay corridor in St Ann in the vicinity of Dolphin Cove to reduce flooding. However, motorists are being cautioned against turning sharply to avoid driving through flooded areas.

In Clarendon, efforts to clear a major landslide from a previous rain event is ongoing along the Thompson Town to Mocho roadway, while elsewhere in the parish, the section of the Nine Turns to Ritches roadway at Dykes Hill, which was temporarily restored following damage from last week's rains, has been washed out, the agency said.

The NWA continued to urge motorists to exercise due care when travelling along affected corridors and drive according to the road conditions.