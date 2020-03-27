Clearance of goods by people in quarantine will not be facilitated – Jamaica Customs

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) says in keeping with public health measures to combat COVID-19, it will not be facilitating the clearance of good for passengers who entered Jamaica on or after March 18, and are in quarantine.

The JCA said passengers will be facilitated once their 14-day quarantine period has ended.

The agency also urged other people in quarantine, to adhere to the requisite health protocols and guidelines of the quarantine period.

Customers who must visit its offices are being asked to cooperate with security personnel, with respect to using the hand sanitizers (alcohol based) provided by the organization. Customers may also use their own sanitizer in the presence of security personnel, the agency said.

The JCA encouraged customers to utilise its online channels, such as Live Chat and its Customer Relationship and Feedback Platform, located on its website: www.jacustoms.gov.jm, to make queries or to lodge reports.