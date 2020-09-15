Clinton Global Initiative to host week of action for resilience in the Caribbean

NEW YORK, United States — President Bill Clinton and his daughter Chelsea are set to virtually convene members of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Action Network next week to drive action on resilience efforts in the Caribbean.

The virtual events are scheduled to take place from September 21 to September 24.

The network said that as the global community continues to address climate change and extreme weather events, its members are also addressing the urgent need to foster economic recovery and growth in the Caribbean in the wake of COVID-19.

It noted that with continued threat of the 2020 hurricane season and challenges faced amid COVID-19, Caribbean communities could face compounding and potentially devastating impacts. As such, it argued, many new solutions are needed to tackle the complex challenges that have risen due to the global health crisis.

The themes for the virtual week of action are as follows:

Monday, September 21 – Building Back Greener: Promoting an Inclusive and Sustainable Caribbean Recovery

Tuesday, September 22 – The Future is Now: Inspiration from Youth-Led Activism in the Caribbean

Wednesday, September 23 – Opportunities for Investment in Renewable Energy

Thursday, September 24 – COVID-19 in the Caribbean: Public Health Challenges and Innovations

Featured participants will include President Bill Clinton, founder and board chair of the Clinton Foundation; Chelsea Clinton, vice-chair of the Clinton Foundation; St Lucia Prime Minister Allen Chastanet; Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley; Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme; Gloria Guevara, president and chief executive officer of World Travel and Tourism Council; Irwin LaRocque, secretary general of CARICOM; and Joy St John, executive director of CARPHA, among others.

The network's efforts started in 2018 in direct response to Hurricanes Maria and Irma, and have been revamped to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region.