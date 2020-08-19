Clinton urges Democrats to vote in 'overwhelming' numbers
CHICAGO, USA (AP) — Hillary Clinton urged Democrats to vote in "overwhelming" numbers in remarks Wednesday night to the Democratic National Convention that at times reflected her bitter loss to Donald Trump four years ago despite winning the popular vote.
"Don't forget: Joe and Kamala can win by three million votes and still lose. Take it from me," the former secretary of state said in a video recorded from her home in Chappaqua, New York. "We need numbers so overwhelming, so Trump can't sneak or steal his way to victory."
Trump, a Republican, won the Electoral College to secure the presidency and added another layer to Clinton's deep and complicated role in American political culture. After four decades in public life and two of her own bids for the presidency, in 2008 and 2016, she's despised by many Republicans, viewed warily by some progressives, and beloved by many Democrats, particularly women, who see her as a survivor.
Her speech laced together stark comments about Trump's presidency and reminders of her loss, as well as praise for Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate and the first black woman on a major party's presidential ticket.
