Closure, deep clean & sanitisation of RGD head office
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Registrar General's Department (RGD) head office located at Twickenham Park, Spanish Town in St Catherine, will undergo deep cleaning and sanitisation starting today, August 26 through to Thursday August 27, due to the exposure of a staff member to a confirmed positive case of COVID-19.
The RGD said the staff member is in quarantine and the Ministry of Health and Wellness as well as the St Catherine Health Department have been contacted, and all safety protocols have been activated.
The office will reopen for business on Friday, August 28.
The RGD said it continues to encourage customers to utilise its online services at www.rgd.gov.jm or to visit its 58 Duke Street, Kingston or Big Buy Plaza, Portmore, St Catherine locations.
