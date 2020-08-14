Closure of 36 beaches and rivers takes effect today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie is reminding the public that 36 beaches and rivers are officially closed as of today, Friday, August 14.



The ministry said no activities can take place at these venues and no access to them will be allowed until further notice.



“We are serious about preserving public health, and that is why these 17 beaches and 19 rivers, which reflected glaring and continuous breaches of the COVID-19 protocols must be closed at this time. We will be monitoring these locations to make sure that they are closed until permission is given for re-opening,” the minister said.



“In the meantime, I am calling on those who will go to other beaches and rivers this weekend and thereafter, to stick to the protocols. We want to see increased use of masks, more sanitising and social distancing. We don't want the venues to be overcrowded. People can have a great time without creating an increased risk of contracting and transmitting COVID-19,” he added.



The list of beaches and rivers now closed are as follows:



Kingston and St Andrew

Bob Marley Beach

Cane River Falls

Penfield River

Grove River

Cane River (Dallas)

Hope River



St Catherine

Hellshire Beach

Caymanas River/Natures Paradise River



Clarendon

Farquhar Beach

Salt River

Cockpit River



Manchester

Alligator Pond Beach

Alligator Pond River

Noisy River (Oxford River)

Gutts River



St Elizabeth

Great Bay Beach



Westmoreland

Bluefields Beach

Sweet River

Norman Manley Beach

Roaring River



Trelawny

Burwood Beach

Jacobs Taylor

Half Moon Bay

Victoria/Charlott Beach



St Ann

Ocho Rios Bay Beach/Turtle Beach

Little Dunn's River

Fantasy Beach

Cardiff Hall Beach /Flavours Beach



Portland

Winnifred Beach

Frenchman's Cove

Boston



St Mary

Spanish Bridge River

Blue Hole River — Cascade



St Thomas

Yallahs River

Reggae Falls

Roaring River