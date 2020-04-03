Closure of Jamaica's borders extended, also quarantine in Cornpiece

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness is informing that the government will be extending the closer of the island's borders for an additional 14 days.

“We are not at the stage where we able to return to normal,” Holness said at a press briefing at Jamaica House.

Holness further stated that the Government will review and implement new protocols for what he described as a “new normal” for re-entry into the country even after the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end.

Holness also announced that the quarantine order currently in place in the community of Cornpiece in Clarendon will be extended for a further 14 days.

“I think all Jamaicans understand why this extension is necessary at this time. We simply have to get things under control in Cornpiece,” the prime minister said.