Cloud technology changing the face of business, says telecoms expert

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Vice President of Mobile Products and Technology at Liberty Latin America, Tim Burke, affirmed that cloud technology will continue to change the face of business.

He was presenting on the topic, Technology, Changing the Way we do Business: Preparing the Region for Disruption at the recently concluded Jamaica Stock Exchange 15th Regional Investments and Capital Markets Conference in Kingston.

“We [Liberty Latin America] prepare the region for disruption by understanding customer needs. Cloud technology is a conduit to future-proof businesses by digitising processes and becoming more efficient. For some, this means retiring analog legacy systems, improving billing systems or enhancing customer facing mobile applications,” Burke said.

Cloud technology supports the delivery of computing services — including servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence — over the internet to offer faster innovation and flexible resources.

The pay-per-use model allows businesses to pay only for cloud services needed, thereby lowering operating costs, running information technology infrastructure more efficiently along with opportunities to scale as business needs change.

Drawing on examples of how cloud technology has changed the customer experience, Burke continued, “today, the digital customer experience is autonomous due to the proliferation of the internet of things and a culture of self service. Customers can pay their bills, purchase additional services and check the status of their orders all on a mobile app with any company. This is something that businesses can leverage.”

Burke also emphasised that the take up of cloud technology would continue unabated.

“Broadband everywhere, the internet of things, the separation of connectivity from applications and the increase in managed services for business operations have created real opportunities for cloud technology to continue changing the way in which businesses operate,” he said.

According to Deloitte's 2018 Global CIO study which surveyed Chief Information Officers in 71 countries and across 23 industries, 90 per cent of organisations use cloud-based services.

The high take-up of cloud technology was again highlighted in the Tech Trends for 2020 report by Deloitte as cloud investments are expected to double as a percentage of IT budget over the next three years.