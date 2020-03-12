Coaches Association suggests postponing, not cancelling Champs
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Following their emergency meeting this afternoon, the Jamaica Track and Field Coaches Association (JTFCA) has sent a letter to the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) suggesting that Champs be postponed rather than cancelled.
Excelsior High School head coach David Riley, who is the president of JTFCA, told the Jamaica Observer that they have made some suggestions.
"The coaches met and discussed the decision by ISSA and made some suggestions for the meet to be postponed rather than cancelled, " noted Riley.
"A letter was drafted and sent to the ISSA president detailing the proposal. We requested a meeting to have some more discussions so that the interest and welfare of the student athletes can be maintained," he added.
The 2020 edition of Champs, as the annual event is popularly called, has been cancelled by stakeholders due to the threat of COVID-19, which has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.
Howard Walker
