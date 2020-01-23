Coastguard seize over 4000 pounds of ganja in Clarendon
CLARENDON, Jamaica — Members of the Jamaica Defence Force coastguard seized over 4000 pounds of compressed ganja off the coast of Portland Cottage in Clarendon yesterday.
Reports are that a vessel with three men aboard was intercepted about 2:45 am and searched. Eighty-two knitted plastic bags containing ganja weighing approximately 4,177 pounds was found. The police said the ganja has an estimated street value of $16.7 million.
The men were arrested, however their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy