Coastguard seize over 4000 pounds of ganja in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Members of the Jamaica Defence Force coastguard seized over 4000 pounds of compressed ganja off the coast of Portland Cottage in Clarendon yesterday.

Reports are that a vessel with three men aboard was intercepted about 2:45 am and searched. Eighty-two knitted plastic bags containing ganja weighing approximately 4,177 pounds was found. The police said the ganja has an estimated street value of $16.7 million.

The men were arrested, however their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.