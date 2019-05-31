Cocaine worth $17m seized at Port Bustamante

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) yesterday seized 10 packages of cocaine with an estimated street value of $17 million at the Port of Kingston.

According to the agency, while conducting a search in the storage facility, eight parcels containing 10 packages of cocaine weighing 12 kilograms were found in an import container.

The seizure was carried out by officers from the JCA's Contraband Enforcement Team, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Narcotics Division and other enforcement entities, during an operation being conducted on the port.

No arrests have been made in relation to the seizure.

However, the matter is currently being investigated by the Border Protection Unit of JCA and the JCF's Narcotics Division.