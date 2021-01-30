Cocaine worth $80m found in car, driver arrested
ST JAMES, Jamaica— The police have held a 59-year-old St James businessman in connection with a multi-million dollar drug seizure yesterday.
According to the police, lawmen were conducting anti-narcotics operations along the Flanker main road in the parish about 7:15pm, when they signalled the driver of a Hyundai motor car to stop.
He complied, the occupants along with the vehicle were searched and 11 packages of compressed cocaine, weighing about 11 kilograms, were found.
The police said illicit drug has an estimated street value of over $80 million.
The vehicle and the packages were subsequently seized and the driver taken into custody, however, the police said his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.
