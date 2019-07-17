Cockpit Country project receives US$6m through UNDP
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government has obtained US$6 million through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for a project, titled, 'Conserving biodiversity and reducing land degradation in the Cockpit Country'.
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives yesterday, July 16.
Vaz informed the Lower House that a number of demonstration investment projects in sustainable land management, sustainable forest management and agricultural development practices will be undertaken in selected areas within the Cockpit Country.
“These include small business enterprises that are economically viable and culturally acceptable; a grant facility to incentivise the uptake of best practices; biodiversity and climate-resilient agriculture; sustainable ecotourism initiatives; and sustainable forest management approaches for rehabilitation and restoration,” Vaz said.
He said that Prime Minister, Andrew Holness and himself visited Tyre in the Cockpit Country forest reserve recently, where the prime minister placed the first permanent monument on the boundary.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy