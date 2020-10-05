Cod Pen Bridge out of service
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising motorists not to attempt to use the Cod Pen Bridge located on the road from Easington to Llandewey, in St Thomas at this time.
The NWA said the bridge suffered additional damage during heavy rains on the weekend and is closed as a precaution.
Cod Pen Bridge is one of several structures that was identified by the NWA for replacement.
The NWA said works to reconstruct the bridge are currently being evaluated ahead of being put to tender.
The NWA advised that the usual detour route - through the river over which the bridge passes - is currently flooded. It will be properly re-established as soon as the weather permits, the agency said.
"Persons are being advised not to attempt to use the route until the flooding has subsided," the NWA said.
