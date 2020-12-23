Colorado vaccinating workers at its prisons
COLORADO, USA (AP) — Colorado's prison system has begun vaccinating its workers as the coronavirus continues to spread in its facilities.
Corrections department spokesperson Annie Skinner said Wednesday that frontline health care workers are the focus of the vaccination effort in state prisons. But she adds that other prison workers have also received shots to avoid wasting any doses whenever there is some left over.
Skinner says other prison workers to be vaccinated so far include those who guard prisoners who are hospitalised and those who transport inmates.
She did not immediately have a tally of how many prison workers have received the shots so far.
