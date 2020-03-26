Colorado's 5.7M residents told stay at home

COLORADO, United States — A statewide stay-at-home order is in effect in Colorado to stem the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Gov Jared Polis announced Wednesday he was taking the “extreme measure" because the restrictions taken to date haven't been enough to reduce the spread of the virus. Polis says if people don't follow the order there will be a much worse economic disaster with greater disruption for a longer time.

Starting Thursday, the state's 5.7 million people should only leave home for grocery shopping, medical care, exercise or taking care of a vulnerable person. It's in effect until April 11.