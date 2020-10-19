Commendations for virtual staging of Heroes' Day award ceremony

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The virtual staging of the Ceremony of Investiture and Presentation of National Honours and Awards has been receiving commendation from members of the public on social media platforms where the ceremony was streamed this morning.

“This is the best ever National Heroes' Day honours celebration,” one viewer on the JIS TV stream said.

“Excellent production!” another said.

Other comments included, “What a great morning this is!”; “Beautiful presentation!”; Lickle Jamaica, a multitude of talent”; and “Stay strong, little island in the sun”.

The commendations were aimed at the overall quality of the made-for-television production, and specifically at the selection of musical performances, and the execution of moderator duties by Fae Ellington.

The ceremony, traditionally presented on the lawns of King's House, went virtual this year due to the protocols dictated in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The proceedings began at 8:15 am with the live laying of floral tributes to the country's seven national heroes at Heroes' Park. The recorded national awards followed with over 126 people, members of uniformed groups, being nationally recognised for their contribution to nation building in various fields.

The production was done over two days — Friday, October 2 and Saturday, October 3 — at National Indoor Sports Centre and was coordinated through the Chancery, the Protocol Section of the Office of the Prime Minister, and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and related agencies.

It featured a message by Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen, and performances by well-known Jamaican artistes - Rory Baugh, Michael Sean, Jamila Falak, 'Cat' Coore, Jermaine Edwards, and 12 year-old Maylyn Dillon.

Harvard University Professor Orlando Patterson, who was awarded the Order of Merit for highly distinguished international contribution to academia, West Indian literature, sociology and the epistemology of social culture, delivered remarks on behalf of the award recipients.

He said they were humbled and privileged to walk in the footsteps of the previous awardees.

Viewers called the production “well-arranged” and “seamless”.

Five individuals were appointed Members of the Order of Jamaica, 31 received the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander, and 40 received the Order of Distinction in the rank of Officer.

The Badge of Honour for Gallantry was bestowed on one civilian and three District Constables; the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service was bestowed on 26 individuals; and 20 others received the Badge of Honour for Long and Faithful Service.

Late Superintendent of Police, Leon Clunis; late Detective Corporal Dane Biggs, and late Constable Decardo Hylton, were posthumously bestowed with the Medal of Honour for Gallantry.

Several members of the uniformed groups, including the Jamaica Defence Force, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), and the Jamaica Fire Brigade, received the Medal of Honour for Meritorious Service.