Commish charges cops to see opportunities, even in crisis

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, says perceived challenges at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic have proven to be opportunities for the force to connect with the public it serves in new ways.

Anderson delivered this message from the conference room at his Old Hope Road, St Andrew office, as he recounted the 2020 year at the force's annual devotion today.

He charged the men and women of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to seek out the opportunities created by this time of crisis.

"The current crisis has given us the opportunities where we can reach out to our people in new and even better ways. We have the opportunity to have our public have greater insight into the JCF — the parts they don't usually see," Anderson said.

"Sometimes when you're in the thick of it, you don't realise what you're doing and I just want to... say, as commissioner, I am proud and also grateful for the way the members stepped up in crisis to provide opportunity for the force. Thank you all for that," he continued.

The commissioner further urged everyone to look for ways the lessons that we learned from 2020 can be shared to help others who may not yet have overcome their own crisis.

Looking forward to 2021, he said, “This will be a year when we make even greater sacrifices and be even more persistent in our policing efforts. The safety of those we serve depend on it. Let us look for the opportunities in every crisis.... Let's have a great year.”

Pastor Dr Gary Buddoo-Fletcher, the force's chaplain, delivered the spiritual address.

The JCF hosts its devotion annually on the first Monday in January.