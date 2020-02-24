Commish congratulates promoted cops

KINGSTON, Jamaica—Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson has extended his congratulations to the 266 members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) who were promoted on Friday, February 21.

According to the JCF, 120 corporals were promoted to the rank of sergeant, while 146 constables were promoted to the rank of corporal.

The promotions were spread among several police divisions and formations across the island.

“Heartiest congratulations for all your hard work, commitment and dedication. Your work as supervisors is integral to the JCF as it continues to uphold the rule of law, respect for the rights of all and to be a Force for Good,” the commissioner said.