Commissioner condemns shooting of cop

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson says he condemns all acts of violence against the police and warns the public to desist from such activity.

His statement follows a shooting incident in which a police corporal was shot and injured in Clifton, Greater Portmore in St Catherine on Friday, March 20.

Reports are that about 9:45 pm, the corporal was attacked by a group of men who opened gunfire, hitting him in the abdomen.

The injured policeman reportedly drove himself to the security checkpoint, where he was assisted to the hospital.

While investigations are ongoing, the police are asking people with information to call Crime Stop at 311.