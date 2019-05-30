Commissioner of Police briefs Cabinet

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness, says that Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson yesterday (Wednesday, May 29) briefed Cabinet on current policing initiatives and gave an update on recent incidents of crime across the island.



According to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Cabinet sought a first-hand view of general strategies being implemented to continue the gains in the fight against crime, as well as updates on several incidents which have taken place across the island, including Clarendon.



OPM said that the Commissioner revealed that the police have strong leads and are in pursuit of suspects involved in the recent May Pen robbery incident.

Anderson noted that in respect of the May Pen robbery, which was featured on social media, the police acted bravely and responsibly in ensuring the protection of innocent lives, given the intensity of the gun battle and the use of hostages by the criminals.



In the meantime, the OPM statement said that Cabinet expressed support for the police, especially those injured and welcomed the Commissioner's commitment that necessary resources will be allocated for the care of the injured officers.



Through the National Security Council, the security heads, as well as senior members of the Cabinet, meet on a regular basis to discuss and fine tune various national strategies and plans to aid the crime fight, the OPM added.