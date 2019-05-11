Commissioner orders probe into reported police maltreatment of Rastafari artiste, family
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Commissioner of Police Major General Anderson has ordered a probe into reports of misconduct by police officers in Gordon Town, St Andrew following allegations that they maltreated Reggae artiste JahDore and his family.
The police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said the Inspectorate of Constabulary (IOC) is leading the probe.
According to media reports, JahDore's children, four and eight years of age, were taken from their Irish Town, St Andrew home, their locks trimmed, and fed meat, while they were in the custody of the police.
It is further alleged that artiste received several injuries to his face after reprimanding the police about the mistreatment of his wife.
The cops reportedly took the children from their home following reports that they were being homeschooled.
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has since expressed concern about the reported maltreatment of the artiste and his family.
