Commissioner vows crime crackdown

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson has vowed that every measure will be implemented to ensure that Jamaica's murder numbers do not continue to spike.

Addressing a function at Mount Salem police station in St James a short while ago, Anderson said it appears that there are some people who are trying to push the crime figures to where they were three years ago.

“Our response will be that we do not get back there and you will be seeing those responses within the places where gangs and gangsters seem to have decided to bring back fear to communities that have been living without fear for a while. We will not allow that,” declared Anderson.

“And so our operations over this weekend, until the end of the year and into next year, will seek to address that,” added Anderson.

He noted that as the country moves into the Christmas period Jamaicans will see increased deployment of police in the commercial areas to keep people safe.

“One of the things that the public can do for us is as you see things that seem out of place or not as they should, just report it to us and we can respond,” said Anderson.

The police commissioner also urged Jamaicans to exercise patience in the heavy traffic that is usual during the Christmas period, and promised that the police will be on the roads to help with traffic management.

The latest official crime figures from the police, up to last Saturday, showed 1,161 murders recorded across the island. This was 22 fewer than the number reported for the same time last year.

A further 1,131 people have been shot, two fewer than last year.

Arthur Hall