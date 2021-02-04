Commitment to Windies unwavering, says Holder, but break was needed

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Test captain Jason Holder has pointed to “mental fatigue” as an added reason behind his decision not to tour Bangladesh but said his commitment to West Indies remained steadfast, after copping criticism for opting out of the ongoing international series.

The world-rated all-rounder led West Indies on historic tours England and New Zealand last year amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, but was one of ten players who declined selection for the ongoing Bangladesh series tour over what Cricket West Indies labelled “COVID related concerns or personal fears”.

However, it was Holder's decision to feature in the Australia Big Bash last December but then decline to tour Bangladesh starting in January, which drew criticism from some quarters.

“A lot of people just don't understand,” Holder told Starcom Radio's Mason and Guest this week.

“I would hate to think people would question my commitment to West Indies cricket. I've been on the road for eight years consistently now playing for West Indies and I've had tonnes of opportunities to go abroad and play in domestic T20 leagues … and I've had opportunities to go around the world and I've always put West Indies cricket first.

“So for people to now come and question particularly my commitment, it shows me that people just don't understand.”

He continued: “My reasoning for not going to Bangladesh is obviously I had concerns over the integrity of the bubble but more so it was just mental fatigue.

“I've been on the road for six months, after the tour of New Zealand it was a pretty tough tour, mentally draining as well too and I was getting to the point where I was not only physically tired but mentally tired.

“I was not sure I could survive and cope with another bubble; that would have been seven months basically on the road.”

West Indies were the first team to tour following the global lockdown of cricket due to COVID-19, when Holder oversaw a three-Test series in England last July.

The 28-year-old returned to lead Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League staged in Trinidad in August and September before heading off to the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates, where he turned out for Sunrisers Hyderabad as a last minute replacement for injured Australian Mitchell Marsh.

Holder then travelled to New Zealand for the two-Test series against the hosts and on to Australia where he played three matches for Sydney Sixers.

The Barbadian said the rigorous travel with the added challenge of COVID-19 had forced him to take a break and recharge.

“When I get a chance to go away from the game I just take a back set and try to relax and refresh,” Holder said.

“It was good to see my family. I hadn't seen my family in over six months so it was good to get home, spend some time with my family and re-energise, and now I'm ready to go again.”

Holder is currently in Antigua with Barbados Pride preparing for CWI's Regional Super50 Cup which bowls off on Sunday.

The tournament will be the first one hosted by CWI after COVID forced the abandonment of all home engagements after March last year, and will be played in a strict bio-secure bubble which has become the norm in the ongoing pandemic.

Holder, who in the past has pointed out the mental challenges of 'the bubble', said it was the most difficult part of playing cricket in the ongoing pandemic.

“Bubble life is tough. It's obviously a different dynamic,” he reiterated.

“Mentally it is very, very draining. Being stuck in a hotel and being confined to a hotel is not easy and that was pretty much my struggle over the last couple months.

“I had practically six months on the road in various different bubbles and to be honest, it gets to you mentally.

“It's good to get the break and I'm really excited to be back playing some cricket and I'm looking forward to the tournament.”