Common law husband allegedly beats spouse, charged

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Fifty-two-year-old Elvis Campbell, from Gravel Heights in St Catherine, is to face the court after he allegedly beat his common-law wife and caused her several injuries during a dispute at their home yesterday.

According to the police, an argument between the couple about 3:00 am escalated and Campbell allegedly punched and kicked the complainant, causing wounds and bruises to her body.

A report was made to the police and Campbell was subsequently pointed out, arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, unlawful wounding and malicious destruction of property.

His court date will be announced later, the police said.