ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Common sense policing lacking in Jamaica
Dear Editor,
Even with hundreds of police personnel deployed in Montego Bay murders seem to be continuing unabated. This calls into question the 'intelligence' of the leadership as well as the commitment of the rank and file.
Years ago I used to live in a notorious area of August Town. Jungle 12 was less than 200 metres from the police station. Every day the gunmen would come out and sit on their corner. Their guns would be leaned up in a yard across the road. A couple of young boys, 'squaddies', would be posted as lookouts. They would alert the gang on the approach of the police.
It doesn't take even one of the Commissioner's many degrees to figure out that all you had to do was put a police team in a bread van or couple of undercover taxi cabs and you could pull up and catch the whole gang red handed. But until I moved away, the gang continued to 'live in peace' on their corner while the police employed every crime fighting measure except common sense.
Concerned citizen
