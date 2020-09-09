Commonwealth, NGO launch sexual, domestic abuse campaign

LONDON, England — The Commonwealth Secretariat and NO MORE Foundation today launched a campaign designed to help tackle the immediate crisis of the rapid increase in domestic and sexual violence due to the impacts of COVID-19, while also providing support for governments, organisations and individuals to confront this issue through longer-term prevention strategies and support.

The secretariat says the 'Commonwealth Says NO MORE' campaign comes at a time when organisations across the globe have seen calls to hotlines for victims of abuse and demand for support services rise from between 25 and 300 per cent during COVID-19 lockdowns. Even before the pandemic, it said, one in three women across the world are beaten or sexually abused within their lifetime, making it a leading cause of death in women and girls.

At the event — held virtually and attended by representatives and advocates from across the Commonwealth, representing nearly one-third of the world's population — the partners unveiled the first pan-Commonwealth digital portal designed to support governments and civil society in identifying and implementing joint solutions while also providing individuals with concrete actions they can take to support both the campaign and those affected by domestic violence.

In addition, the digital portal provides easy-to-use tools and resources to help those affected by violence to understand and recognise violence and gives them one-stop access to information such as local hotlines, safety plans and legal guidance — a critical service for victims in places where such support is either not available online or is disrupted by the pandemic.

The portal will also feature guidelines to help citizens intervene when they witness violence, and offers good practice guides for preventing abuse, delivering services and protecting survivors.

As part of the initiative, leaders, celebrities and individuals globally are taking the 'Commonwealth Says NO MORE' pledge towards ending domestic and sexual violence. Ahead of the launch, many shared video messages endorsing the effort and encouraging other people across the 54 Commonwealth countries to get involved.

Among them are Kiribati President Taneti Maamau, Antigua and Barbuda's Governor-General Sir Rodney Williams, New Zealand's former Prime Minister Helen Clark, British singer and Royal Commonwealth Society's Ambassador Geri Horner, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed, Indian actress and advocate for women's rights Shabana Azmi, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas, British actor Colin Salmon and Australia actor Ryan Johnson.

Speaking at the launch of the portal, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, said: “It is indisputable that while the virus will pass one day, for many women, the ever-present threat of violence will remain.

"COVID has emphatically exposed just how urgently we need a cure to flatten the rising curve of domestic and sexual violence. Business-as-usual is not an option. That is why we are announcing this first-of-its-kind portal, offering an impressive array of expert resources and tools to support concerted action by everyone from governments to private individuals. We must all use this opportunity to redouble our efforts to tackle and end this violence now,” said Scotland.

“We need to say NO MORE because if we don't have peace in our homes we will never have peace in our world,” she added.

Leaders, advocates and supporters are encouraged to go to CommonwealthSaysNOMORE.org, take the pledge and join the conversation with #CommonwealthSaysNOMORE.

The 'Commonwealth Says NO MORE' digital portal is part of the partnership, which both organisations announced late last year.