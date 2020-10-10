Commonwealth secretary-general urges countries to modernise mental health legislation
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland says member countries must examine mental health legislation to see whether it is in line with the UN Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities.
Speaking on World Mental Health Day, she said we must empower and protect people and urgently take steps to reform mental health legislation where this is necessary.
According to Scotland, a Commonwealth Foundation report revealed that laws in many member countries do not yet comply with the 2008 UN Convention, with legislation based on outdated understanding of the mental health conditions.
“Measures which remain on the statute book in many jurisdictions are based on approaches which have been superseded by modern advances in care and treatment of disorders,” she noted.
“Legislation in some cases results in people with mental health conditions being denied their fundamental human rights and their ability to lead fulfilling lives,” she added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy