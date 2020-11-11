Communication drive to accompany Jamaica Cares travel insurance
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says a “very strong” communication programme will be rolled out for the Jamaica Cares travel insurance programme, which will be launched soon.
The revolutionary initiative is aimed at providing travel protection and emergency services to tourists coming into the island, given the impact of COVID-19, as well as to ensure the safety and protection of workers in the tourism sector and, by extension, Jamaican citizens.
“I think this is a world-class programme for end-to-end security for the health and well-being of all our visitors and Jamaicans alike,” Bartlett said.
“This is a response that truly speaks to building resilience and enabling destinations to be able to respond effectively and well to whatever problems may occur during a visit, particularly as it relates to health and security,” he added.
Bartlett was speaking at the virtual launch of the three-day Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) Live 2020 exposition on Monday.
He said Jamaica Cares comprises two components – crisis response and emergency medical services.
He said the comprehensive range of provisions under the programme, which is being developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement, include the cost of medical care, evacuations, field rescue, case management, and patient advocacy.
“As it relates to COVID-19, specifically, the emergency programme also covers testing for symptomatic travellers, quarantine/isolation in a medical facility or in sanctioned quarantine facilities, and evacuation, if necessary,” the minister added.
He said that Jamaica Cares represents another prong in the country's COVID resilience and serves to establish confidence in the destination.
