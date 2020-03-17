Communication specialist Andrew Green passes

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Communication specialist Andrew Green has passed away.

Green died suddenly at home on the weekend, the JN Group said in a statement, while expressing great sadness at his passing.

Before joining the JN family, Green worked for many years as a journalist specialising in financial reporting.

He was an acting financial editor at The Gleaner and was affiliated with several other media houses in Jamaica and the Caribbean, including the Jamaica Information Service, JamPress and the Caribbean News Agency.

“He was appreciated by colleagues for his commitment and thoughtfulness and his analysis of financial matters,” JN said.

“We will miss him dearly and express condolences to his family and friends during this time.”