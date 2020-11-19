Community health aides get supplies for COVID fight

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Community health aides in Manchester were given home visiting bags with essential supplies to help boost the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the parish.

The Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) donated 140 bags last Friday.

SRHA said staff from the Manchester Health Department met to pack the bags with the necessary equipment for distribution to the aides.

Each bag was furnished with a digital thermometer, stethoscope, sphygmomanometer, measuring tape, adhesive tape, forceps, hand sanitizer, kidney dish, goggles, disposable gloves and biohazard bags.

Community health aides in Clarendon and St Elizabeth will receive their bags later this month.