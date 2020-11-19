Companies Office heads to St Catherine
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) says its mobile operations will resume next week, with stops in St Catherine from Tuesday, November 24 to Friday, November 27.
The initiative, which takes place every other month and caters to customers outside the Corporate Area, was suspended amid the Government's effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The COJ said its last business mobile took place in January and served the parishes of St Elizabeth, Manchester and Clarendon.
“Customers taking advantage of the business mobile will be able to register their businesses or companies, file their annual returns, remove or close their entities and update their entity documents,” the agency said in a statement.
The COJ said the business mobile will be making stops in the following town centre locations from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.
• Portmore - November 24: Portmore Heart Academy Auditorium
• Old Harbour - November 25: Holy Trinity Anglican Church Hall
• Linstead - November 26: Church of the Holy Trinity Anglican Church
• Spanish Town - November 27: Arian's Restaurant Spanish Village Entertainment Complex
The agency is reminding all its customers that COVID-19 protocols will be enforced and as such, they must wear a mask and maintain the required six feet physical distance.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy