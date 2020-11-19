Companies Office heads to St Catherine

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) says its mobile operations will resume next week, with stops in St Catherine from Tuesday, November 24 to Friday, November 27.

The initiative, which takes place every other month and caters to customers outside the Corporate Area, was suspended amid the Government's effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The COJ said its last business mobile took place in January and served the parishes of St Elizabeth, Manchester and Clarendon.

“Customers taking advantage of the business mobile will be able to register their businesses or companies, file their annual returns, remove or close their entities and update their entity documents,” the agency said in a statement.

The COJ said the business mobile will be making stops in the following town centre locations from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

• Portmore - November 24: Portmore Heart Academy Auditorium

• Old Harbour - November 25: Holy Trinity Anglican Church Hall

• Linstead - November 26: Church of the Holy Trinity Anglican Church

• Spanish Town - November 27: Arian's Restaurant Spanish Village Entertainment Complex

The agency is reminding all its customers that COVID-19 protocols will be enforced and as such, they must wear a mask and maintain the required six feet physical distance.