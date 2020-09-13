Companies Office of Jamaica reopens tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) says it will be reopening its Kingston office tomorrow, September 14.

According to the COJ, the office was closed last Thursday to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitisation as a precaution.

The agency said customers filing documents are encouraged to use the drop box provided to reduce gathering and wait time.

Additionally, the public may use the website to register their businesses and companies, conduct searches, request letters of good standing and request certified copies.