Kemtek donates 100 tablets to schools

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Kemtek Development and Construction Limited (KDC) has donated 100 tablets valued at approximately $1.5 million to five schools, in support of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information’s ‘One Laptop or Tablet per Child Initiative’.

Beneficiaries are Steer Town Primary and Junior High, Annotto Bay Primary, York Town Primary, Seaward Primary and Junior High and Seaforth Primary. Each school will receive 20 tablets.

The ministry’s application will be uploaded to the devices to be part of its Device Management System, for distribution to the beneficiary schools.

The devices were handed over to the ministry at National Heroes Circle in Kingston, on Wednesday (December 9).

In her address at the ceremony, Portfolio Minister, Fayval Williams, thanked the company for the generous contribution.

She said the ministry welcomes the partnership of more public and private sector organisations in the initiative.

“Your contribution is going to go a long way in helping 100 students across rural Jamaica… . I would like to say a big thank you to a corporate entity such as Kemtek for stepping forward to help our children and ensuring they have the device,” she said.

Noting that the device is “just one piece of the puzzle,” Williams said the ministry is making strides in building out the education sector’s information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure.

“There has to be connectivity, content and teachers have to be comfortable with the technology, as well as there has to be a support system in place. I am thrilled to say that all those pieces are coming together in the education sector,” she added.

Director, Administration and Special Projects, KDC, Karl Tulloch, said the company is committed to supporting the education of the nation’s youth and encouraged other companies to lend a helping hand in shaping tomorrow’s future leaders.

“These 100 tablets, we believe, will offer some aid in helping students to stay afloat with their hectic school schedules and class curriculum. We recognise and appreciate that private companies and the Government can work together in building Jamaica’s future by ensuring that our students are not left behind during these unprecedented times,” he said.

Vice Principal of Steer Town Primary and Junior High, Jacqueline Mullings, thanked the corporate entity for singling out the school for the donation.

“We are very grateful for this generous contribution. Knowing that technology will be a permanent feature of teaching and learning, these devices will be instrumental in improving the lives of our students,” she said.

For his part, Principal of Annotto Bay Primary, Wayne Taitam, thanked the ministry and the KDC for the donation.

‘We accept these tablets with grateful hearts and will work to show our sincere appreciation,” he said.