Compassionate Grants application close today at 5:01 pm
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Applications for Compassionate Grants under the COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) programme will close at 5:01 pm today, April 16, the Ministry of Finance and Public Service disclosed in a news release.
As at 2:00 pm today, the ministry said the CARE programme received a total of 388,775 applications for the Compassionate Grants.
The CARE team said it will now begin the process of validating the applications for Compassionate Grants, in order to be able to make payments within 30 days.
The ministry noted that prior to payment of the Compassionate Grants, the following verification is required: (i) the bank account submitted needs to be confirmed as a valid bank account in the name of the applicant, (ii) the applicant is not formally employed as verified by Tax Administration of Jamaica and (iii) the applicant has not applied for another benefit under the CARE programme.
The application window for other grants under the CARE programme remains open.
“We are heartened by the overwhelming response to the CARE programme thus far and to the Compassionate Grants, in particular, and will now move on to the processing of applications for payment,” the ministry said.
The CARE programme is the Government's fiscal intervention programme designed to cushion the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on resident Jamaican individuals and small businesses.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy