Compassionate grant payments exceed $2 billion — finance minister
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Finance and Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke says that approximately $2.65 billion in compassionate grant payments, for some 265,000 applicants, has been made to the financial institutions selected by applicants.
The minister made the announcement via Twitter moments ago.
Clarke however noted that some 77,000 applicants put in bank information that has not been validated. He said these applicants would have received a text message and are encouraged to log on to the We CARE website and update their account information.
Noting that many individuals selected to receive their grants from remittance companies, the minister appealed to beneficiaries to follow the guidelines of remittance companies who have indicated an orderly procedure for collection.
“Crowding at remittance companies risks your health and the health of your family. There is no need to crowd. Beneficiaries receiving money through the remittance agencies are reminded of the requirements for presentation of a GOJ (Government of Jamaica) issued picture ID, TRN (tax registration number) and reference number,” Clarke said.
“Where you do not have a government issued ID and you are on the printed voters list you can contact the Electoral Office of Jamaica, which will be open from Wednesday May 13,” he added.
The minister said the Government is exploring mechanisms for third party collection of compassionate grants for people over 65 years old.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy