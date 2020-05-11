Compassionate grant payments exceed $2 billion — finance minister

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Finance and Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke says that approximately $2.65 billion in compassionate grant payments, for some 265,000 applicants, has been made to the financial institutions selected by applicants.

The minister made the announcement via Twitter moments ago.

Clarke however noted that some 77,000 applicants put in bank information that has not been validated. He said these applicants would have received a text message and are encouraged to log on to the We CARE website and update their account information.

Noting that many individuals selected to receive their grants from remittance companies, the minister appealed to beneficiaries to follow the guidelines of remittance companies who have indicated an orderly procedure for collection.

“Crowding at remittance companies risks your health and the health of your family. There is no need to crowd. Beneficiaries receiving money through the remittance agencies are reminded of the requirements for presentation of a GOJ (Government of Jamaica) issued picture ID, TRN (tax registration number) and reference number,” Clarke said.

“Where you do not have a government issued ID and you are on the printed voters list you can contact the Electoral Office of Jamaica, which will be open from Wednesday May 13,” he added.

The minister said the Government is exploring mechanisms for third party collection of compassionate grants for people over 65 years old.