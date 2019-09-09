Comrades tell Fagan resign; PNP backs MP
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) has condemned as “inappropriate” posting of placards at the office of Member of Parliament (MP) for St Catherine South Eastern, Colin Fagan.
“Coming out of the presidential elections on Saturday, the party is calling on all supporters and members to unite and desist from any actions that may bring the party into disrepute,” the PNP said in a statement this afternoon.
Placards posted at Fagan's office called for his resignation as MP following Rise United presidential candidate Peter Bunting's loss at the polls.
Fagan was a supporter of Bunting.
OBSERVER ONLINE contacted the MP a short while ago and was told that the placards also carried the name OnePNP.
OnePNP was the campaign slogan for Dr Peter Phillips, who was returned as president of the party in Saturday's election.
“It's just maybe a little man who wants to make trouble. The election is done and we should move on,” Fagan said.
