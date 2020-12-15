Concerns over plans to host grand markets in Hanover

LUCEA, Hanover — There are concerns surrounding a decision by the Hanover Municipal Corporation to host grand markets across the parish at a time when there is an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the parish.

As of Monday, the parish recorded 267 confirmed cases and one death.

Mayor of Lucea, Sheridan Samuels, in pointing to the decision to host a grand market, emphasised "It is difficult for us to tell persons that they cannot do any vending." He was addressing a general monthly meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

However, the matter was brought to the forefront with the neighbouring parish of Westmoreland being considered as ground zero with the number of cases rising over the past few weeks.

Also an issue is the decision not to hold a grand market in St James, which also has a high number of cases. The announcement by St James Mayor Leeroy Williams three weeks ago led to concerns that vendors and shoppers may instead venture into Hanover.

"I have been seeing strange faces in the town of Lucea. So, we [are] having some serious migration happening especially with vendors and St James cutting down on their grand market. I think people are now moving towards Lucea because they think Lucea has a free hand," stated Easton Edwards, councillor for the Lucea division who questioned how crowd control would be maintained.

The mayor said more discussions will be had on the issue. He also stated that town criers would be put in place to beseech the public to take precautions. Samuels further added that areas to be used for vending are yet to be specified.

The mayor had argued that as a means of controlling the gathering of people to minimise the spread of the virus, grand markets will be held in all major towns.

"For this Christmas, we want to ensure that we have a grand market in every town because if we have the grand market per se in Lucea, the numbers are going to be too much. So, if we can encourage persons to stay within Sandy Bay, Hopewell and so on, then we can ensure that we will assist in keeping the numbers down," stated `Samuels who pointed to the need for advertisement.

However, Devon Brown, councillor for the Hopewell division was apparently not too fond of such a decision.

The police too had concerns about the suggested cutoff time of 9:00 pm, (one hour ahead of the curfew time) and the drain on police resources to monitor and enforce the Disaster Risk Management Act during the activity.

Superintendent in charge of the parish, Sharon Beeput suggested a cutoff time of 8:00 pm to give people enough time to pack up and go home. She said the police would be strictly enforcing the Disaster Risk Management Act at 10:00 pm.

Beeput further noted that while the police are in support of people earning money, the police have to be concerned about their safety and that of others.

Anthony Lewis