Conch ban extended to February 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Fisheries Authority (NFA), an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, has extended the ban on the fishing, sale and export of queen conch to February 28, 2021.
The agency, in an advisory this morning, said the extension follows a scientific assessment of the Queen Conch stocks on the Pedro Bank that was conducted during October 2019.
"Based on the assessment, it has been determined by the National Fisheries Authority and the Natural Resources and Conservation Authority that the conch stocks have not recovered sufficiently to allow for the opening of the conch fishing season in 2020," the agency outlined.
It further stated that it will continue to work with the industry to explore alternative options for minimizing the impacts of this critical but necessary policy decision.
The agency reminded that during this time, it is illegal to catch, sell or process any form of conch meat, including conch soup or conch salad.
