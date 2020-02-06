Conch closed season in effect to March 31

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Fisheries Authority is advising the public that the conch closed season began on February 1 and remains in effect until March 31.

During this time it is illegal to catch, sell or process any conch meat, the authority said in a statement.

“Conch meat which has been previously declared must remain in cold storage until the season officially re-opens,” the statement read.

According to the Fisheries Authority, any person or establishment in possession of conch meat and/or conch opercula for commercial purposes, should have declared this effective March 28, 2019.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries warned against breaches of the regulations and urged stakeholders to safeguard the livelihood of thousands of Jamaicans involved in the conch industry.