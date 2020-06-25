Condolences pour in after Shenseea loses mom

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Condolences are pouring in on social media today for dancehall artiste Shenseea, who disclosed her mother's passing early this morning.

“My heart is BROKEN,” the singjay, whose real name is Chinsea Lee, posted to her 2.5 million followers on Instagram. “ I never knew I had this much tears until this day! I ask God for strength, just strength. I love you Forever #RIP #RIP #RIP my mada and fada ina one!!! Jah know mi mada i'll never forget you EVER!”

The Blessed singer asked that fans not remind her of her mother's death when they see her in person.

Among her colleagues in the entertainment industry to pay tribute was Spice, who commented, “OMG why mi a refresh mi page over and over to read again. @shenseea I'm soooooooo Sorry #RIP.”

Popcaan, Dovey Magnum, Dexta Daps, Konshens, and other local celebrities also gave their condolences.

Candiece Knight