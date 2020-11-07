Confident Golding casts ballot
KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) presidential candidate Mark Golding cast his vote at the Mico University College a short while ago before telling journalists that he is confident of victory.
Golding is facing off with Lisa Hanna for the party's top job.
After being escorted into the polling centre by scores of supporters Golding quickly moved through the voting process.
He later expressed satisfaction with the showing from the delegates who are supporting him.
"There has been rain all over but the reports I'm getting from around the island is that the delegates are coming out," said Golding.
"I'm satisfied and confident," added Golding.
Hanna is scheduled to vote in Brown's Town St Ann before travelling to the PNP headquarters for the announcement of the result about 5:00 pm.
But even with Hanna not present, there has been a steady stream of delegates supporting her voting at Mico.
Just over 3,500 delegates are eligible to vote to elect the PNP's sixth president with about one third of that number slated to vote at Mico.
Arthur Hall
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy