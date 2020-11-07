Confident Golding casts ballot

KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) presidential candidate Mark Golding cast his vote at the Mico University College a short while ago before telling journalists that he is confident of victory.

Golding is facing off with Lisa Hanna for the party's top job.

After being escorted into the polling centre by scores of supporters Golding quickly moved through the voting process.

He later expressed satisfaction with the showing from the delegates who are supporting him.

"There has been rain all over but the reports I'm getting from around the island is that the delegates are coming out," said Golding.

"I'm satisfied and confident," added Golding.

Hanna is scheduled to vote in Brown's Town St Ann before travelling to the PNP headquarters for the announcement of the result about 5:00 pm.

But even with Hanna not present, there has been a steady stream of delegates supporting her voting at Mico.

Just over 3,500 delegates are eligible to vote to elect the PNP's sixth president with about one third of that number slated to vote at Mico.

Arthur Hall